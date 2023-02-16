Another student suicide case was reported as a second-year student who was pursuing electrical engineering at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C). The student was found dead on campus on Wednesday morning, February 15. The deceased has been identified as Nidhin Sharma, 22, a native of West Bengal.

Nidhin Sharma, 22, jumped off a multi-storeyed hostel building according to the students of NIT-C. The investigation into the case has started and the reason for the death is yet to be confirmed, informed the police. The deceased, Nidhin, sent a message to his friend through WhatsApp that he was going to commit suicide. The body has now been shifted to the mortuary of Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode for post-mortem examination, as reported by The New Indian Express.

In December 2022, another suicide of a student was reported on the same campus. A native of Telangana, Yashwanth, jumped from the ninth floor of a hostel building. Yashwanth was a second-year BTech Computer Science student. The police found a suicide note saying that he committed suicide due to loss of money through online trading, as reported by The New Indian Express.



If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a mental health expert. Do remember you are not alone.