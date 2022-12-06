On Monday, December 5, 2022, a second-year engineering student at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), Kozhikode, Kerala died by suicide after losing money on an online trading application. Yaswanth, a Telangana native, has been identified as the deceased.

Yaswath was a second-year NIT Calicut Computer Science Engineering student. According to campus sources, he jumped from the ninth floor of the college hostel and died by suicide. According to the police, a suicide note was discovered in the deceased's room during the investigation. According to the note, he had lost a significant amount of money while trading on the online trading platform, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The student died by suicide owing to the difficulty in repaying the money he had lost through online trading. The police had filed a report and begun an investigation into the incident. The police had also directed the college administration to learn about students' involvement in online trading platforms and to raise awareness about the benefits and drawbacks of these platforms. The incident has been reported to Yaswanth's family by college authorities. The body will be handed over to family members for rituals, according to officials as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.