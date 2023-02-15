The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, has alleged the Government Medical College and Hospital located in Chandrapur lacks the essential equipment needed to treat patients effectively, reports PTI.

On Tuesday, February 14, Danve, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, paid a visit to the state-run centre where he met with the Dean, Dr Ashok Nitnawre, as well as some medical students and patients.

In a tweet, Danve called out Sudhir Mungantiwar, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the guardian minister of Chandrapur, for failing to provide the necessary equipment and accused the hospital Dean of being unaware of "where the wards are and the availability of medicines."

He tweeted, "The hospital doesn't have the basic surgical and essential equipment...They (doctors) have to face the wrath of relatives if patients are not treated well. If this is the case, how they will become able doctors."



Danve also pointed out that during his visit, some medical students told Danve that the hospital is also lacking machines required to conduct CT scans and ultrasonography. They also revealed that even basic things like administering anaesthesia are challenging because of the lack of equipment. In addition, when a machine breaks down, it takes a long time to repair, leading to the need to transfer patients to other facilities for treatment.

Although the dean acknowledged the shortage of equipment, he informed Danve that the process to procure the necessary equipment was already underway.