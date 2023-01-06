The last rites of a medical student from Tamil Nadu, who passed away in China will be held in China itself.

Last week, the family of 22-year-old S Sheikh Abdullah, who was pursuing medicine from the Qiqihar Medical University in China requested the intervention of the state government to bring his body back to his native Pudukkottai.

The family had to spend heavily on his treatment and had requested the state government to provide some compensation after his death. The Pudukottai district administration, which is coordinating the matter, informed IANS that the government has to take a decision on the compensation as claimed by Abdullah's family.

The family claimed that Abdullah, who had come home during the pandemic left for this university on December 11 and was quarantined as per the rules. The Omicron B7 variant of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc in China, with thousands reportedly dying each day. While in quarantine, Abdullah reportedly fell sick and was admitted to the hospital attached to his medical college. The university authorities asked his family to send money for his treatment. However, Abdullah passed away on January 1 and the family was informed by the hospital.

The district administration of Pudukottai has been trying to bring his body back as per the request of his family. However, the family has now decided that his last rites will be performed there. His parents, according to officials from the district administration, are not travelling to China to attend his last rites, reported IANS.