The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has initiated a slew of measures to ensure free and fair Board exams, scheduled to be held from February 16 to March 4.

Around 59 lakh students will be taking the examinations, according to the official spokesman, reported IANS. The board has identified 936 examination centres for Classes X and XII as "sensitive", besides marking down another 242 as "highly sensitive". In all, the board has identified 16 districts as "sensitive" for the exams. These are Ballia, Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Deoria, Gonda, Mathura, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Etah, Baghpat, Hardoi, Prayagraj and Kaushambhi.



Read Also : Uttar Pradesh: Admission to Atal Residential Schools begins soon; classes to start in July

This year, 31.1 lakh students have registered for Class X and 27.7 lakh for Class XII Board exams. With over 58.8 lakh registrations, the UP Board examinations will be conducted in 1.4 lakh classrooms in 8,753 centres, according to IANS. Moreover, 170 imprisoned candidates have also registered themselves.

A call centre will also be operational during the examinations with two helpline numbers. The 'monitoring and control room' set up for CCTV surveillance is located in the office of the secondary education directorate in the state capital. It will be the nerve centre of the state government's campaign to stop the menace of cheating, reported IANS. Each examination hall has two CCTV cameras, a voice recorder and a router to be used for live monitoring. The state-level control room is set up for CCTV surveillance and is connected to all district control rooms to monitor voice recordings of nearly 2.9 lakh CCTV cameras at all examination centres.