The National Testing Agency (NTA) will activate the exam city intimation link for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December Exam 2022. The exam city intimation link will be available on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Further, according to the information bulletin, the intimation of cities of exam centres will be available on the first week of February 2023, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.

Steps to check exam city:

1. Visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the home page, select the Exam city intimation link

3. Enter the registration details

4. Click on submit

5. Check the exam city

6. Download a copy for future reference

Additionally, the admit card for UGC NET December exam will release next week on the official website. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The duration of the exam is for 3 hours and there is no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Subsequently, the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.