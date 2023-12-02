The change in the National Medical Commission's (NMC) logo had created a furore online and offline on November 30, Thursday. The new logo, which is now being used on the official website of NMC India, depicts the God Dhanvantari, who is considered to be the physician of all the Gods and Goddesses, in Hindu mythology.

Dr Yogender Malik, Member Ethics and Medical Registration Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) released a YouTube video on his channel clarifying the matter today, December 2 at around 7.30 pm. He started by saying, "As you all know, before the National Medical Commission Act 2019, there was the Medical Council of India. The logo of MCI had Greek God-related pictures for about five to six decades. When our commission was formed and we joined in 2020, after that the need for a new logo was felt."

Dr Malik said that a public notification was released for public consultation to take suggestions from everyone regarding the new NMC logo. "In the fifth or the sixth meeting of the NMC, we brought out the logo and passed it. In the logo, the picture of God Dhanvantari was in black and white and instead of 'Bharat' it said 'Bharatiya'. When we took note of the fact that instead of Bharatiya we should say Bharat and the picture of God Dhanvantri should be in colour, we undertook the work for the logo's revision. We wanted to make God Dhanvantri in colour so that it is visible, especially when we take printouts," he said.

After discussions in the 11th or 12th NMC meeting, it was decided that 'Bharatiya' would be changed to 'Bharat' and God Dhanvantri's black and white picture would be turned into a coloured one. "And that's the new logo of NMC you see. The Greek God changed to God Dhanvantari who symbolises healthcare is the new logo now," he shared.