Telangana's Contract Assistant Professors Joint Action Committee (JAC) are going to launch a signature campaign, in lieu of which, they will be getting in touch with contract professors from various colleges. This is a part of their strike seeking regularisation of posts. Tomorrow, September 1, the JAC is scheduled to visit Koti Women's College, Hyderabad to seek the signatures of over 120 professors of the college.

Giving more details, the State Working President of the body, Dr Dharma Teja, said, "We are mobilising teachers college-wise. So far, we have taken the signatures of teachers from Nizam College and Secunderabad PG College. Tomorrow we are visiting Koti Women's College,"

To recall, about 1,445 assistant professors are waiting for regularisation. The Telangana High Court had stayed regularisation for teachers (as per government order 16). The stay was removed in April this year, after which, the government regularised the contractual lecturers in colleges. Disappointed that they were left waiting, immediately afterwards, the contractual assistant professors began their agitation.

The state president of the body stressed that a hunger strike is scheduled to be held on September 4. "As it is Teachers' Day on September 5, there is speculation that the government is planning to execute something for us. Ahead of this, we intend to put some pressure on the government. Hence, we will go on strike on September 4, " he disclosed.

"However, we won't call off the strike until assurance is given in writing or in the form of a Government Order (GO)," Teja stressed. Justifying this, he recalled that many officials have given them false assurances.

Stressing that it is the need of the hour to regularise contract assistant professors, he said, "Regular professors are occupied in administrative posts (Dean of Students (DoS), Head of the Departments (HoDs), Registrars, Controller, Additional Controller, Directors and so on) while it is the assistant professors who take over all work. Therefore, delaying regularisation means neglecting higher education," he opined.

Concerned that the elections will keep the government occupied ahead of Assembly Polls in Telangana, the state president was worried about why the government is delaying the regularising of contract assistant professors while it has regularised other posts. "We have actively participated in the agitation of Telangana State Formation. We deserve the fruit of it, right?" asks Teja while stating the reasons for regularisation.

It can be recalled that for the past 125 days, they have been protesting and there has been no response. The body urges that the government should first regularise assistant professors before recruiting new teachers. "All of us are equally qualified and have an experience of more than 10 years," he adds.

