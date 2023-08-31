The Students' Federation of India (SFI) will be organising a referendum regarding the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) in over 26 colleges of Delhi University.

These colleges include:

- Hindu College

- Ramjas College



- Kirori Mal College

- Miranda House

- Lady Shri Ram College

- Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College

- Zakir Husain Delhi College

- Zakir Husain Post Graduate Evening College

- Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

- Shivaji College

- Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

- Ram Lal Anand College

- Aryabhatta College

- Sri Venkateswara College

- Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

- Dyal Singh College

- College of Vocational Studies

- Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

- Aditi Mahavidyalaya

- Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women

It may be recalled that FYUP was introduced in Delhi University during the previous admission cycle of 2022-2023.

"Since then it has been a question of big debate amongst students of DU. When FYUP was introduced, SFI had undertaken a survey to understand students' reactions to this policy. In the survey of almost six thousand students, around 90% were against FYUP," said SFI State President Aishe Ghosh.

She further stated, "The ballot boxes will be placed inside these colleges. Moreover, any student of DU can visit the Arts Faculty to cast their vote on the issue. Voting will begin on September 1, 2023 at 9 am and will close at 12 pm."

Once the voting concludes, the ballot boxes will be transferred to the Arts Faculty and the counting will begin at 2 pm.

"The students will likely announce their verdict over the FYUP question," said Mayank, State Secretary, SFI.