The students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are holding a protest today, Saturday, August 26 at 6 pm, against the incident in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, the video of which has gone viral.

On Friday, an undated video started making rounds on social media where a teacher at a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar was seen instructing Class II children to slap their Muslim classmate. The video has sparked outrage on the internet.

The video has caught the attention of student unions, many of whom have condemned the “hate politics” in the country, stating that this is not an isolated incident.

“The video shows that though this one incident has come forward in public, we have no idea how many children might be facing the same, or even worse, on a daily basis. It is very, very alarming. We demand that strict actions be taken against the teacher, Tripta Tyagi, but more importantly, the protest is against the party in power that is instilling this hatred and polarisation,” expressed Anagha Pradeep, JNU Students' Union Councillor.

The JNUSU announced that the students will get together at Sabarmati Dhaba, New Delhi today to burn effigies of RSS-BJP and condemn the “politics of hatred”.

Students from more universities have come forward to call out the school administration.

The Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA) of Hyderabad Central University has also called a protest gathering today, August 26 at 7 pm, demanding the arrest of teacher Tripta Tyagi.

“This incident reflects the level of hate and prejudice that has penetrated Hindu society and the impunity with which the society is showcasing this prejudice. The downward spiral of the society's capacity for compassion has to be stopped and constitutional morality has to be erected in the place of Brahmanical morality,” the student union shared.

Meanwhile, the Muzaffarnagar Police has booked the teacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate.