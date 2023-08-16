To ensure that students understand the importance of the Statute, plans are being made to read out the Constitution's intent during morning prayers carried out in schools, informed the Minister of Education and District In-charge of Shivamogga, Madhu S Bangarappa. He shared this during the celebrations of the 77th Independence Day at Shivamogga on August 15, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The minister also shared that he has directed officials to make sure that students studying in government schools are given all facilities like books, uniforms and shoes. For students up to Class X, two eggs per week are given and this will start from next week onwards.

Second Pre-University (PU) students will be offered the chance to give supplementary exams twice which will be of help when they are seeking to join further studies without losing a year. The minister also informed that steps are being taken to bring on board new teachers and build new classrooms.

Madhu S Bangarappa also informed that special focus is being given to starting Ayush University. It is the commitment of the state government to upgrade existing rural libraries into e-libraries to provide sufficient aid to the people in rural areas as well, he mentioned.