The Delhi High Court heard a public interest litigation (PIL) on Monday, challenging Delhi University's decision of granting admissions to five-year integrated law courses solely on the basis of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT-UG), 2023.

The counsel representing Delhi University requested additional time to respond to the petition, and on August 17 a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula set the matter for further hearing, reports PTI.

The petition demanded that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023, which was introduced by the Ministry of Education (MoE), be used for admission to the five-year integrated legal programs.

According to the petition, the MoE introduced the CUET-UG 2023 exam for admission to all undergraduate programs at central institutions for the academic year 2023–2024.

Prince Singh, the petitioner and a student at Delhi University's Campus Law Center, asserted that the university's "wholly unreasonable and arbitrary condition" that admission to five-year integrated law programs be based solely on performance in the CLAT-UG 2023 result is a violation of both Article 14's guarantee of equality and Article 21's guarantee of the right to an education.

The condition is alleged to have no intelligible differentia and to have no rational nexus to the goal of admission to the five-year integrated law courses at the Faculty of Law, according to the plea.