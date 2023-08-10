Class teachers from government schools in Delhi will be marking the day-to-day student attendance online by using tabs or computers in schools. This record will have an impact on the final exams, stated an official circular, as reported by PTI.

Manual attendance which is usually marked by the class teacher, will not be taken into consideration any more, stated the circular.

"Online attendance records will be considered final for examinations. The attendance data of the students submitted online by the class teacher and school will be reflected at HQ level," the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

The circular went on to state that it is vital that students be present in the school and are active participants in the learning process.

Those who head the government schools of Delhi have been asked to nurture a "positive home-school relationship" by calling students' families and making the best use of digital communication channels like SMS, WhatsApp and email, stated the directorate.

"PTM will be held on every Saturday excluding the Second Saturday and holidays after the school hours. During the meeting, schools will provide parents with comparative analysis of their child's attendance, especially for students who are absent more than three days in a week," the DoE circular said.