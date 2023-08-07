In a response to a question in Rajya Sabha, the Union Ministry of Education ruled out any proposal to revive the quota for Members of Parliament for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country, announced Union Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, as per a report by PTI.

"There is no such proposal under consideration since the admission under some special provisions including Members of Parliament's quota were granted over and above sanctioned strength of the student strength of 40 per section which was adversely affecting learning due to high pupil teacher ratio in classes," she said.

Last year, the centre had scrapped several discretionary quotas, including that of MPs, for admissions in the Kendriya Vidyalayas, a decision which was aimed at freeing over 40,000 seats in the centrally-funded schools.

KVs were launched primarily to cater to the wards of transferable central government employees including defence and paramilitary personnel, central autonomous bodies, Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Central Institute of Higher Learning (IHL) by providing a common programme of education throughout the country, reported PTI.

Currently, there are over 1,200 KVs in the country with over 14.35 lakh students.

There are 543 MPs in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha who could collectively recommend up to 7,880 admissions a year under the quota. Under special provisions, MPs had discretionary powers to recommend the admission of 10 children to a Kendriya Vidyalaya.