In order to make learning fun and interactive for the children, the Delhi government will provide all Anganwadi centres with a 35-item learning kit.

Additionally, considering that the participation of parents is crucial in the children's education, the government will also celebrate ECCE Day every month where parents will be able to participate in group activities with their wards, stated PTI. The parents will also receive counselling to create a supportive environment for their children's development at home.

On Monday, April 24, the Women and Child Development Minister, Atishi, reviewed various projects related to Anganwadis with department officials and discussed strengthening them further, a statement said.

Along with the kit, the anganwadi workers and supervisors will also receive training from master trainers to ensure strong foundational abilities in every child coming to their centre, the statement added.

There are about 11,000 Anganwadi centres in Delhi that make significant contributions in the direction of early childhood education for lakhs of children aged zero to six years.

“Early childhood education is the priority of the Kejriwal government… We are working to strengthen the foundation of lakhs of children in Delhi through our Anganwadi centres. The government is ensuring that Anganwadi centres are equipped with all the necessary resources that can be helpful in the overall development of mothers and children," Atishi said, as stated in a report by PTI.

The Delhi government is planning to implement various projects in their Anganwadis, which will ensure better health and stronger basic learning levels for the children who come here, the minister added.

“Early years, between the ages zero to six, are crucial for the physical and mental development of children. It is important that every child in Delhi receives better early childhood education at this age, and to achieve this, we have started to strengthen our Anganwadi centres. Our vision is to provide every child in Delhi with the necessary facilities from the beginning of their childhood so that their foundation is strong,” she further said.