The two biggest educational institutions located in the state of Odisha have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) so that they can join forces to bolster academic and research collaboration in various fields concerning health and technology, as stated in a report by PTI. The two institutes are the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar.

Both AIIMS and IIT located in Bhubaneswar have agreed to extend their collaboration when it comes to advancing research for public health. This is in the areas of early diagnosis of disease and outbreaks, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics, biomedical engineering and technology and a lot more.

The MoU was signed by Dr Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar. This is the attempt that will help with finding answers to current challenges when it comes to public health and patient treatment in the region.

AIIMS' Dr Ashutosh Biswas stated that the application of cutting-edge technology in health care will have immense translational value in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. IIT Bhubaneswar's Shreepad Karmalkar stated that several faculties of IIT Bhubaneswar and AIIMS have been looking at possible mutual partnerships for some time.