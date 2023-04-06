All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has extended the registration date for AIIMS INICET (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test) to July 2023. The last date to apply for INICET PG July 2023 is till April 7, 2023. Those candidates who are aspiring to apply for the exam can now head to the official website to apply.

Steps to registration for AIIMS INICET July 2023:

1. Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in

2. On the homepage click on AIIMS INICET July 2023 link

3. Register by entering the details

4. Click on submit

5. Log in to the account

6. Fill out the application form

7. Pay the fee

8. Click on submit

9. Download for future reference

According to the official notice issued by AIIMS, applicants can complete new basic registration till the date of correction of rejected images which is April 7, 2023. The correction window was opened on April 4 and will close on April 7, 2023.

Further, the generation of unique code and submission of the final application will be available till April 10, 2023. The admit card and exam city will be allotted on May 1, 2023 and the written test will be conducted on May 7, 2023. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of AIIMS, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.