Realising the importance of technological changes emerging across the globe, a government school in Raipur is all set to offer classes related to robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) students from the new academic session as reported by ANI.

The move was taken following the significance of robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning for career perspective in future.

With the setting up of a robotics laboratory, Pt RD Tiwari Government English School (transformed under Swami Atmanand Excellent School Scheme) became the tenth government school in India to have such a lab under project Jigyasa, according to a press statement.

In this laboratory, around 500 students from separate classes will learn about the development of models as well as electronic devices.

Apart from Chhattisgarh's capital, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat are also included under project Jigyasa. In this laboratory, students from Classes IV to X will learn about the making of electronic devices, robots, technical models and others. The students from Classes IV and V will be taught about models (without electronic devices) while the students from Classes VI to X will be trained to make electronic models. Moreover, the students will be taught about programming through computers in the robotics lab.

The plan and execution

To enhance the creative skills of students, they will be subjected to the task of developing models, programmes and robots. "The basic objective of this is to develop interest among the students towards key subjects like Mathematics and Science," stated the Headmaster of Pt RD Tiwari Government English School, Anuj Kumar Dwivedi.

"All the equipment of the laboratory came from Sweden," added Anuj Dwivedi.

He further explained to ANI that when a student engages in the development of a model, a student has to calculate space as well as other requirements. Through this project, the students would be able to learn about the things required in the development of a building. The robotics lab will encourage innovation among students and enhance their interest towards science, mathematics and technology.

"The things students will learn here at the laboratory are going to be helpful to them for attaining a better career in future", Headmaster Anuj added. "A mentor has also been appointed to teach students about programming and making robots", he said.

"The students of primary level will be taught the basics of design while the students of Classes VI and VII will be trained on topics related to electronics," said Saurabh Verma, mentor of the laboratory, elaborating that thereafter, they will be taught about making robots. "The students of higher secondary classes will be informed about the basics of the language as well as programming," added Verma.

"The students of the primary level will learn designing through an interactive session. Particularly, the students will be trained about load balancing as well as the concept of sciences," said Verma. He further informed that in the robotics lab, the students will be skilled in making models solving the problems linked to common people like the development of traffic signals (lights) and the programme used for its functioning.