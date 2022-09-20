It is interesting to know that India produces a lot of starch. There are starch-producing vegetables and food grains in plenty, such as potato, rice, wheat and corn. Added to these are other kinds of starches that are available in plenty. Why is it important? Because now starch can be utilised to make plastic biodegradable, thanks to the efforts of an IIT Roorkee professor, Patit Paban Kundu.

According to a statement released by the institute, the professor has developed a technology to make biodegradable polybags. "PP Kundu, a professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Roorkee, has developed a thermoplastic starch that will be blended with Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) to make LDPE biodegradable," the statement reads, as per a report by PTI.



The institute has transferred this technology to Noida-based Agrsar Innovatives LLP for manufacturing biodegradable polybags in large quantities. The firm would commercially be manufacturing using this technology. "The developed technology is expected to have immense value in view of the large quantities of starch produced in India and the environment-friendly nature of the solution," Director of IIT Roorkee Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi said, as per PTI.

IIT Roorkee has explained that such technology can prove to be of great use in a country considering a ban on polybags. A countrywide ban has already been imposed on plastic carry bags having a thickness lower than 75 microns, with effect from September 30, 2021. It may be noted that bags with a thickness lower than 120 microns would also be banned from December 31, 2022.