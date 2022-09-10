Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is of the opinion that students must be involved in surveys for welfare schemes run by the state government. During an interaction with a delegation of the Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), the CM said that the students will develop a sense of service when they become participants in welfare schemes.

Khattar urged ABRSM's office bearers to inculcate a sense of service among students by connecting them directly with society. Students must be involved in verification, survey or other such activities under the welfare schemes being run by the state government, he said in an official statement, as per PTI.

The CM also directed officials of the Higher Education Department to conduct a survey regarding the preparations for a new transfer policy of teachers. He informed that 1,535 teachers would be recruited soon in the state.

A letter has been written to the Haryana Public Service Commission on behalf of the Higher Education Department in this regard. Additionally, a letter would also be sent to the commission this month for the recruitment of 1,500 more teachers, Khattar informed.

He also directed the concerned officers to make efforts so that students are admitted to the self-finance courses offered by the universities of the state. The CM informed that the current intake of students in these courses is less and sincere efforts should be made by the department so that the number of students could be increased, as per PTI.

Khattar also suggested that universities and colleges should contact alumni and appeals should be made to financially support the educational institutions so that maximum work could be done in the field of research.