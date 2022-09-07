The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 today, Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Candidates can check their scores via neet.nta.nic.in and also on ntaresults.nic.in.



As per PTI, Rajasthan's Tanishka has bagged the top rank and Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi has secured the second spot. Over 9.93 lakh candidates cleared the medical entrance exam NEET, informed the NTA. The maximum qualifying candidates are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra.



Candidates can check their results by following the below-mentioned steps:



1) Log on to the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in



2) Click on the link that says NTA NEET result 2022 available on the home page



3) Enter your login credentials and submit it



4) Check the result and download the same for future use



The story with NEET this year…



The exam, like other NTA-conducted exams this year including the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, was marred with technical glitches at some exam centres. The release of the answer key and results came only after another round of protests from the students against the delay.



Jogging your memory

In one instance, students who appeared for the examination at a centre in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district in July had alleged that they were made to write the exam twice because of a question-paper mix-up, according to reports. They said that question papers meant for Hindi and English medium students were interchanged mistakenly.

The incident had also resulted in students and parents protesting in front of the exam centre, according to reports. Saurav Saha, a student activist had earlier told EdexLive that they learnt that different NEET exam papers were given in India and abroad, which goes against the rules.



In another instance, there was an interchange of OMR sheets an hour after the commencement of the exam at an exam centre in Madhya Pradesh, because an English-medium paper was given to students who opted for Hindi and vice-versa. Students claimed that post the interchange of sheets, it took them a lot of time to come out of the trauma that they had just solved the paper for someone else.



Additionally, in some centres, students were given xerox copies of the original OMR sheets, which activists like Vivek Pandey say is not the first time it is happening. He had earlier told EdexLive that from the time the NTA has taken over the authority to conduct the exams, which was in 2019, there have been many irregularities that have taken place like paper leaks, xerox copies of OMR sheets and so on.



Not just this, many girl students in an examination centre in Kerala were asked to remove their innerwear if they wanted to attempt the exam, as metallic hooks were detected during the screening process, which caused them severe emotional distress.