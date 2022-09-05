The University Grants Commission (UGC) is observing Shikshak Parv 2022 from September 5, Teachers’ Day, to September 9. As stated by the UGC, the event will be online and streamed live on the scheduled days on all the social media platforms of the UGC. Today, in the opening ceremony of the event, which was hosted by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar and Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the fellowship opportunities for teachers and research scholars were discussed.



The UGC launched four scholarship schemes at the start of the event. Here is the list:



1. Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child: This will be available for both JRF and SRF fellows. Jagadesh Kumar stated that it is an existing fellowship, but the UGC decided to scale it up considering its popularity and for promoting research among women.



2. Dr Radhakrishnan Post-doctoral Fellowship: Under this, about 900 fellowships will be granted, 30% of which will be reserved for women candidates. Other reservation criteria will also be followed for awarding the fellowships. The aim is to promote individual research in universities. As per the Chairman, this fellowship was earlier limited to science streams, but now taking would be considered for all streams.



3. Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members: The aim of this fellowship is to support the newly recruited faculty to kick-start their research. In-service faculty members will also be considered under this scheme and it will be awarded especially to faculty in Social Sciences and Humanities.



4. Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members: About 100 slots will be considered under this scheme and Rs 50,000 per month will be awarded.



The UGC also launched its e-Samadhan portal in the event. The Chairman stated that the portal is meant for all its stakeholders who are facing any sort of issues and challenges and finding themselves unable to fix them on their own. Along with the universities, faculty members and the general public can also avail the portal. The helpline would be open 24x7.



After the launches, Vice-Chancellors of various participating universities (Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, BR Ambedkar University, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda and Central University of Gujarat) spoke in the event. Here are some key ideas that were discussed:



1. The responsibilities of a teacher: A teacher needs to be accountable and responsible was the key idea talked upon. Some issues, like the lack of bureaucratic freedom for teachers and researchers in India, the student load per teacher were also discussed. All in all, the fact that a teacher needs to be self-motivated was stressed on.



2. Motivation: The VCs were of the opinion that there is a need for motivated and energised research. And to make this happen, opportunities like international exposure, incentives, grants and public rewards were advocated.



3. Infrastructure: It was stated that for productive research, a proper research environment is required. For both Indian as well as visiting foreign researchers in universities, the need for basic infrastructure, including good sitting spaces, lecture rooms, labs having all the latest facilities and libraries with access to books and e-books, was highlighted. Additionally, the requirement for recreational facilities for the researchers’ families and good schools for their children in the campuses was spoken of.



4. Industry: The need for industry-oriented research was discussed at length. It was said that young scholars have often good ideas and there should be incubation facilities for these ideas, for example, start-up and innovation cells working with the universities. Additionally, the process and policy for applying for patents were asked to be smoothened.



5. Institutional faculty: The need for faculty development programmes with motivational lectures was suggested, along with discipline-wise programmes. The VCs said that the Senior Professor scheme should be implemented and be awarded on a merit basis. Also, teachers should be mindful of their own personality and character development, it was said.



The panel discussion was based on how research can be energised and motivated. The event concluded on a positive note that research development was the need of the hour.