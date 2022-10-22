The seat allotment results of the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) will be released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education today, October 22. Eligible candidates can check their allotments and register for counselling at the official website icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates have to report at the colleges between October 25 and October 28, 2022. The counselling of the AP ICET is for admissions into MBA and MCA courses.

At the time of registration, candidates are expected to upload the scanned documents such as the AP ICET hall tickets, Transfer Certificate, provisional degree certificate, intermediate marks memo and diploma marks memo, SS certificate, study certificate from Class IX to degree residence certificate (in case the candidate has no institutionalised education) in respect of private candidates AP for 10 years, excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from the competent authority in respect to non-local candidates, latest valid income certificate or ration card issued by the competent authority containing the name of the candidate, caste certificate issued by a competent authority in respect to SC/ST/BC, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate if applicable. These documents will be verified at the time of admission.

Here’s how to register for counselling for the AP ICET 2022:

1. Visit the official website of AP ICET icet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. Click the AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result link which will be available on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. The results will display on the screen. Save and download the results for future reference.

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, commonly known as AP ICET 2022, is a state-level entrance exam for admission into MBA/MCA colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The AP ICET is conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of APSCHE. AP ICET 2022 was conducted online on July 25, 2022, in two shifts.