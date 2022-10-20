All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has come up with standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Members of Parliament (MPs) to streamline treatment facilities. The SOPs include providing a nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate medical care arrangements, as stated in a report by PTI. However, this move draws sharp criticism from a section of doctors who have named this "VIP culture" at the premier health institute.

In a recent letter to the joint secretary at the Lok Sabha Secretariat YM Kandpal, AIIMS Director M Srinivas has listed SOPs for the outpatient department (OPD), emergency consultation and in-patient hospitalisation of sitting MPs of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

In the letter, Dr Srinivas said that the duty officers from the department of hospital administration will be available at the AIIMS control room round-the-clock to coordinate and facilitate arrangements. However, questioning this move Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) said that this move as a special privilege to the MPs might come at the expense of ordinary patients.

FORDA's tweet read, "We condemn VIP culture. No patient should suffer at the cost of another's privileges. THAT being said, having a protocol to streamline things should not be viewed as derogatory, provided it doesn't hamper patient care."

Similarly, FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) President Rohan Krishnan tweeted saying, "Requesting @PMOIndia & @mansukhmandviya to take cognisance of the letter released by Director @aiims_nd and take appropriate action against him for promoting VIP culture. @FAIMA_INDIA_ condemns the move by #DrSrinivas as it promotes VIP culture, ignorance of general pts. & Violnc"



Further, a video was posted where Rohan was seen stating, "This notice will affect the VIP culture greatly and is promoting the VIP culture. FAIMA doctors association has zero tolerance to VIP culture. Earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic in RML hospital, there was a prevalence of VIP culture. We had raised the issue and are still against it." Further, he stressed that the letter is very disappointing as it promotes VIP culture and violence against doctors. Hence he sought Prime Minister to take action against the director of AIIMS.

The AIIMS director stated in the letter that the MP's staff can reach out to these numbers 011-26589279, 011-26593308, 011-26593574 or 9868397016 to speak to the officer on duty. Further, the officer or the qualified medical professional will consult the specialist or super-specialist doctor or the head of the department concerned to fix an appointment, the letter read.