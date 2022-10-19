As per a notice issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) the cut-off percentage for candidates to participate in the NEET PG 2022 Counselling has been reduced. The notice was brought out today, October 19. This comes after the letter by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued on October 17 stating that the decision to reduce the cut-off percentage came after a meeting was held in this regard by the Ministry and the National Medical Commission (NMC) on October 14.

MCC has directed that under the new cut-off percentiles, eligible candidates have to register and exercise Choice Filling once more for the Mop-Up Round of Counselling. The notice further states that the Rounds will be conducted as per the published schedule.

MCC tweeted about this new development and shared the notice through its official handle. The letter by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was also shared by MCC.

The Ministry had approved NMC's recommendation and issued a letter, directing that the cut-off percentage for all categories be reduced for NEET PG Counselling. The following is the list of the reduced/revised percentiles:

General - 25 percentile

PwD Gnereal - 20 percentile

ST/SC/OBC - 15 percentile

PwD (ST/ST/OBC) - 15 percentile

The cut-offs have been duly approved by the Union Health Minister. And they come into effect for all NEET PG Medical and Dental courses in all states and Union Territories.