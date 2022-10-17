IIM Tiruchirappalli (known as IIM Trichy) has officially received its first MBA accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA), the world’s leading authority on postgraduate (PG) management education, demonstrating its commitment to excellence in business education.

Upon receiving AMBA accreditation, all current MBA students and recent MBA alumni of IIM Trichy are invited to join AMBA’s global member community of more than 60,000 students and alumni in more than 150 countries free of cost, for networking, thought leadership, career development and a variety of benefits.

Accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA) represents the highest standard of achievement in postgraduate business education. Its rigorous assessment criteria ensure that only the highest-calibre programmes which demonstrate the best standards in teaching curriculum, and student interaction achieve Association of MBAs accreditation.

The Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli is an autonomous public business school located in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu in India. The eleventh IIM, it was instituted on January 4, 2011.

The mission statement of the School is: "to nurture a learning environment for the creation and dissemination of management knowledge of global standards and to develop leaders of enterprises who add value to society and nation building."

Members of AMBA’s accreditation panel commended the School’s exemplary commitment to sustainable development. The panel also noted that the School benefits from high-quality and articulate students and alumni, who are a testament to the learning experience offered.

Finally, the panel observed the collegiate environment at the School, which provides opportunities for all staff members to contribute to the School’s growth and programme development.

On this occasion, Dr Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM Tiruchirappalli said, “The Association of MBAs (AMBA) accreditation to IIM Tiruchirappalli is a matter of pride for the entire family of the Institute. The Beauty of AMBA accreditation is that it not only emphasises on a destination but duly underlines the continuous rejuvenation process in the system. The committed AMBA team deserves special thanks because they took the trouble to visit us though the COVID restrictions were still heavy with respect to international travel. This prestigious accreditation would pave way for the Institute to achieve a higher standard of academic excellence.”