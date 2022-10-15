Campus-related problems led student leaders of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad, to meet their Vice-Chancellor Professor Ainul Hassan and discuss them on October 13. Meanwhile, a few other students from the MANUU Students' Union claim that they have been trying to meet the VC but haven't been given a chance. What is happening at MANUU? Students share their concerns with EdexLive.

Lack of places to stay

"There is a shortage of hostels on the campus for both boys and girls," said Nazli S, one of the student leaders who met Professor Hassan. "It is a problem because many girls who do not find accommodation on campus have cancelled their admission," she added.

The students inform that a new hostel is being built at MANUU, but the construction has been much delayed. "It has been two to three years and it is yet to be completed," said a PhD scholar from the university who wished to remain anonymous. "Many students are being deprived of accommodation on the campus and are facing difficulties," he added.

Commutation and monetary worries

"Students have to walk for a kilometre or two for reaching MANUU, as there is no bus to the campus from the main road," the PhD scholar informed. He added that students had been asking for bus services for a very long time.

Nazli informed that the students also asked the VC to look into the matter regarding their health insurance money. "We paid Rs 2,000 and the health insurance costs about Rs 1,500," she explained, adding that the students want the rest of the amount refunded.

"These were some of the main issues discussed. The VC assured us that he would look into the issues and try to expedite the hostel construction process," Salman Siddique, a student leader who was also present at the meeting said. "He said that the money would be refunded soon as well," Najli added.

We will explore all the possibilities...

When EdexLive reached out to the VC, he said, "We are in talks with the government and have requested that two to three buses be directed towards MANUU. The problem is being faced by students pursuing Bachelor's degree in vocational courses, who need to commute to hospitals for practical knowledge."

Professor Hassan added that the college had a bus for the purpose earlier, but now its condition is not good. As for the construction of hostels, he said, "We will explore all the possibilities. We require funds, the government and other agencies have to step in. My word alone cannot help to expedite the process, but I am trying my best."

The VC added that they had put up 100 girls last year in other government accommodations. "We understand that students from marginalised communities opt for admission to the university. It is very difficult for students from far-off places if accommodations are not available. Even parents are reluctant to admit their wards in such cases," he stated.

The students said that most of their demands were addressed in the meeting. However, another section of students claim that the university administration has not been fair to them. It was in June that the matter started and the students state it is still bothering them.

Hike in mess fees

"The mess fees were hiked in June. All of a sudden, a student had to pay Rs 600-700 extra. Earlier they paid Rs 2,200 approximately, but after the hike, they had to pay about Rs 2,900. This irked the students and they staged a strike on June 6 and June 7. They closed the main gate and protested there," said Md Abuhamza, Vice-President of MANUU Students' Union.

However, the students called off the strike soon after there was a discussion among the students and officials, he explained. The university set up a three-member fact-finding committee to look into the protests and the incident. Students were hauled up in the middle of exams for questioning. After questioning 40, penalties were levied against 20.

Azhar Shaheen, Vice-President of Azad United Students' Federation, a student union at MANUU, added, "There were five penalties that the committee levied on the 20 students: They were not allowed to stay in the hostels; they were barred from contesting in the elections; it was stated that they would not get a readmission in the university for three years; they had to submit an apology letter each and they had to pay a fine of Rs 4,000-5,000 each."

Abuhamza highlighted that the students at MANUU are from marginalised backgrounds and do not have enough money. "Most students receive about Rs 3,000-3,500 from their families. That is the reason they were angry when the mess fees were increased so much. Now how will students pay so much fines?" he questions.

A final word?

Though more than a month has passed, the matter is still not resolved. Abuhamza said, "I have been trying to meet the VC for so long to discuss the issues, but he has not allowed it." He further complained that the VC met with the other set of students, but not them. "We also took to social media like Facebook and Twitter regarding the issue, but the university served notices to us for this."

When EdexLive discussed this matter with Professor Hassan, he said, "There is a disciplinary committee. It is a separate body with its own rules and regulations. Whatever punishment was given to the students was as per the regulations. There is no use questioning it."