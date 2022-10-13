Following the horrific accident in Bangalore University campus on Monday, October 10, assurances were given to the students and teaching and non-teaching staff that measures would be taken regarding their safety on campus which are likely to be implemented by November end.



As per directions of the Vice-Chancellor, a meeting was held between students, teaching, non-teaching staff and DCP (West) Laxman B Nimbargi among other officials yesterday, October 12 at 4 pm.



Measures, as discussed



Students demanded implementation of short-term measures like installing rumbling strips at every hump, reinstalling all 28 humps at the spot where they were earlier, improvement of illumination, placing 100 barricades around the entire campus to maintain minimum speed and installing sensor cameras to monitor all vehicle movement and record all entry and exit at gates, Lokesh Ram, Vice-President of the BU Postgraduate and Research Scholars Union informed EdexLive.



A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus ran over a first-year MSc student, Shilpa, who was attempting to board the bus on October 10. Following this, two other students — Tilak and Ramanujalu — were injured in other minor accidents that occurred due to traffic movement inside the campus. Students had demanded a complete ban on traffic movement inside the campus.



“We also demanded to constitute a student safety committee within campus including teachers and students along the lines of sexual harassment prevention and anti-ragging committee. These will be implemented shortly,” claimed Lokesh.



Additionally, stopping public vehicles inside the campus was also recommended. This could be done by fixing the timings. For example, vehicles will only be allowed between 6 am and 8 pm. “All these have been recommended to the state government so that a decision can be taken,” he added.