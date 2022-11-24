On Wednesday, November 23, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) notified teachers about the applications for recruitment. It has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruiting of 7,540 regular teachers in government secondary schools under the School and Mass Education department, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Who can register and how much is the fee?

While the examination fee has been exempted for all category candidates, students can register and submit their application through the official website — www.ossc.gov.in

Those interested can register from December 11, 2022. And the last date for registrations is January 9, 2023. Further, explaining about the exam pattern, the OSSC secretary notified that there will be two rounds for the selection process: the preliminary exam and the main written exam. Both will be conducted on the computer-based pattern with multiple-choice questions. The exam will be conducted in both English and Odia language.

Here is the segregation of posts:

Total posts: 7,540

TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) Arts posts: 1,970

PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics): 1,419

CBZ (Chemistry, Botany, Zoology): 1,205

Based on caste reservations:

Scheduled Tribes (STs): 4,054

Scheduled Castes (SCs): 1,006

Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC): 591

Unserved candidates: 1,889

The OSSC will share the marks obtained by applicants in both exams after the final results are announced.