Well, Indians go crazy for cricket whether it is international or domestic, fans are all up for the game. Although many are upset with India losing a spot in the World Cup T20 finals 2022, India's tour of the New Zealand T20 series is keeping fans occupied. Amidst this is also another much-awaited tournament — Indian Premier League AKA IPL 2023, which is the men's T20 franchise cricket league of India. IPL sees immeasurable energy and performances from all Indian and overseas players.

Which teams are participating in IPL this time? Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow Super Giant (LSG), Mumbai India (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Although IPL 2023 will be held in May 2023, the works for the most loved tournament are in full swing. As many as 10 teams have been lined up to participate in this journey. Already, the deadline for retention and release of players has passed, November 15. Now what's in store is the mini auction being held.

Which team is in trouble with fewer funds and who is not playing this season? #WhatTheFAQ is here with all these and a lot more.

When is the auction going to begin?

Who is going to fill the vacant spots and who is going to emerge as the highest-paid player? We will get to know all this on December 23 in Kochi, where the auction will take place.

How can the auction turn the tables for teams?

After November 15, which was the deadline for the retention of players, Sunrisers Hyderabad remained at the top with the largest purse of Rs 42.25 crore. Here's what other teams have in their kitty:

Punjab Kings: Rs 32.20 crore

Lucknow Super Giant: Rs 23.35 crore

Mumbai India: Rs 20.55 crore

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 20.45 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 19.45 crore

Gujarat Titans: Rs 19.25 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 13.2 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 8.75 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 7.05 crore

While three teams SRH, KKR and MI released the highest number of players, 12, 16 and 13 respectively, it will be a very risky and tricky auction for KKR to cope with the vacant spots with less amount.

Which big players have been released by which teams?

CSK: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa

GT: Jason Roy

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings

MI: Jaydev Unadkat, Kieron Pollard

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal

SRH: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran

Why are some International players backing off?

Ahead of the mini-auction, some international players decided to back off from IPL 2023 to focus on national cricket. Australian players Pat Cummins and Sam Billings confirmed via Twitter that they choose to pull out of the tournament. Here's what they said:

Sam Billings: "Have taken the tough decision that I won’t be taking part in the next IPL @KKRiders. Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket"

Pat Cummins: "I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup."

Moreover, few players who choose to retire can pose a threat to their former teams. Players like Kieron Pollard and Robin Uttapa announced retirement, they are also released from their concerned teams, MI and CSK, respectively.

What's in store for IPL 2023?

Founded in 2021, Gujarat Titans was a surprise package in IPL 2022. It clinched the trophy under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. So teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians found it hard to find a spot in the finals. And ended by finishing eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.

Although each team's strategies and action plans differ, one thing to watch out for is the new players being bought by Hyderabad and how Thala's Super Kings will roar back this time. Some reports say the release of players from franchises leaves a question about West Indies players' stand in the International Cricket format because, as many as 10 West Indies were released by IPL teams this year.