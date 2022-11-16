The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Tiruchirappalli inaugurated the fourth batch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Business Analytics and Applications on November 13. The one-year programme offers an understanding of business management and better decision-making skills based on data analysis. The batch consists of students with diverse backgrounds and industry profiles.

The chief guest of the occasion, Deepak Stephen, Director, Head of Data Science at Acuity Knowledge Partners, addressed the audience and highlighted the essence of the course. He said that the course would enable learners to make better-informed decisions based on factual data analysis. He highlighted the value of data ethics in the VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity) world, which functions with constant disruption and innovation.

Dr Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM Tiruchirappalli, addressed the audience and congratulated the incoming batch. He encouraged the students to couple the essential learnings provided by the professors with a parallel system of peer learning. He insisted that it was a critical juncture in the participants' lives and asked them to "discover" the syllabus.

Dr Sanjay Salunkhe, Founder of Jaro Education, also addressed the gathering. He highlighted the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in business management and implored the students not to stick to just one vertical but explore all aspects. He reiterated that "network is net worth" to emphasize the outside world's learnings.

Subsequently, Professor Sajeet Pradhan, Programme Director, IIM Tiruchirappalli, delivered the welcome address. He provided an overview of the programme and applauded the diversity of the batch. The inaugural event concluded with a vote of thanks by Professor Varun Mahajan, also a Programme Director at the institute, followed by the national anthem.