About 1,028 principals in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district will no longer receive their salaries, as per orders by the state's Basic Education Department. Why? These principals failed to achieve the 100 per cent target for Aadhaar enrolment and Aadhaar authentication of students in their schools.

As per a report by IANS, Amethi's Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Sangita Singh stated that during the review, it was found that in 1,028 schools, the Aadhaar enrolment and authentication was below 95 per cent, which she said was unacceptable. And then the Department issued orders to stop the respective principals' salaries.

According to the order, which has gone viral on social media, Aadhaar enrolment and Aadhar authentication of students on the Prerna portal is one of the highest priorities of the state government and is among the 100-day action plan of Yogi 2.0. The BSA informed that the Director General of School Education (DGSE) had set July 5 as the deadline for achieving 100 per cent Aadhaar enrolment and authentication of students.

In her order, BSA Singh said that the status of Aadhaar enrolment is being continuously done at the government level and the report shows an unsatisfactory performance of most blocks in Amethi. Commenting on the move to plug the principals' salaries, she said, "We are just following departmental instructions. And it is happening in all districts where 100 per cent compliance is not done," as per IANS.

Now, the BSA has set November 17 as the deadline to achieve 100 per cent Aadhaar authentication of children enrolled in the schools that could not complete the target. She has warned the principals that strict disciplinary action will be taken against them if they fail this deadline.