Taking cognisance of queries by Indian medical students studying in China to appear in the qualifying examination conducted by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Indian Embassy in Beijing has asked the concerned students and their parents to refer to earlier advisories regarding the issue. It stated that any student who joins the clinical medicine programme in China after November 2021 and fails to obtain license to practice as a medical doctor in China, will be rendered ineligible for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination.



In a press release dated November 7, the Embassy directed the students and their parents to refer to NMC notification dated November 18, 2021 that states that foreign medical graduates must be "registered with the respective professional regulatory body or otherwise, competent to grant license to practice medicine in their respective jurisdiction of the country in which the medical degree is awarded and at par with the license to practice medicine given to citizen of that country."



The Embassy also noted that they have apprised the concerned Chinese authorities and medical colleges with a request that they should ensure that all Indian students coming to China for clinical medicine programmes are educated, trained and facilitated so they can fulfill the aforementioned requirements of NMC. Additionally, on the query of whether Indian students can work in Chinese hospitals in a capacity such as "assistant doctor" after completing their medical education in China but fail to obtain a medical practitioner license in China, the Embassy said they have approached the concerned Chinese authorities regarding the same.



Earlier, the Indian Embassy asked Indian students in China and those who returned to China to register via the link: https://eoibeijing.gov.in/eoibejing_listview/MTE0OA for the facilitation of the students' consular needs. The Embassy said it encourages all Indian students to register so that the Embassy/Consulate can reach out to them for any facilitation at the earliest.