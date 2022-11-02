The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has stated that it will not be able to provide certificates for candidates who appeared in the primary Teachers' Eligibility Tests (TET) in the years 2014 and 2017, despite the instruction given by the Calcutta High Court. In a meeting between the counsel of the WBBPE and the petitioners demanding certificates with the marks for the 2014 and 2017 candidates, the representatives of the Board of Primary Education clearly stated that providing certificates to candidates who appeared for the TET in 2014 and 2017 will not be possible before November 14 this year when they are about to conduct a fresh written examination for primary school TET, stated a report by IANS.

One of the counsels for the petitioners, Bikram Bandopadhyay, met with the present President of WBBPE, Gautam Pal, and announced to the media that the Board authorities will be issuing the certificates and mark sheets of the candidates who appeared for the TET in 2014 and 2017. Several petitioners, who appeared for the primary TET in 2014 and 2017, alleged that even after several years, they have not received the certificates and, hence, they are unable to get a break-up of the marks they secured in the examinations.

The petitioners claim that if they receive the certificates, they will know whether they qualified for the direct interview or whether they have to appear for a fresh written test. This has led to them insisting on the issuance of certificates before the last date of application for the TET examination this year, as reported by IANS.

As per the regulation of the WBBPE, any candidate who qualifies in the written examination can directly appear for the interview and candidates who have not qualified for the examination can reappear for the written examination.