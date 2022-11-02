The members of the All India Students Union (AISU) have not ceased to submit representations to all the members of the Joint Admissions Board (JAB), asking for an extra attempt in JEE Advanced 2023. A similar case regarding the JEE Main exam is also pending in the Delhi High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for November 11.

JAB is the body that regulates the JEE Advanced exam. It includes all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the CBSE, the Ministry of Education and other authorities. The JEE Advanced 2023 exam is being conducted by IIT Guwahati.

In an earlier interview with EdexLive last month, an official from the institution admitted that they had received about 25-30 representations from students requesting an extra attempt. However, he had added that IIT Guwahati would not be able to take the decision to grant another chance alone and would be discussing the matter with the other concerned institutes.

When contacted today, November 2, Mohan, an official from IIT Guwahati, said, "We are in the process of sending replies to all the submissions we received. Every student who approached us will receive a reply by the end of this week." He refused to comment further on the matter, stating that he was not the right authority to do so.

Navneet Singh, National General Secretary of AISU, who received a reply yesterday, November 1, from the institute said, "There is no update. The reply states that our representations will be considered at the next JAB meeting and only then a decision can be taken. But it does not say when the meeting will take place."

"The Organising Institute is not empowered to decide these criteria on its own. Your representation, along with other candidates’ representations, will therefore, be considered by JAB at its next meeting. The eligibility conditions will reflect the decision of the JAB and shall be published in the JEE (Advanced) 2023 Information Brochure in due course," a part of the reply from IIT Guwahati, as shared by Navneet, reads.

Navneet also informed that AISU members are now in the process of drafting fresh representations to the CBSE, the Ministry of Education and some other JAB members, and would be sending them out soon. "Earlier, we had sent a two-page representation highlighting the students' concerns as to why they want a second attempt. Now we will brief the matter further," he added.

So, why an extra attempt?

The students belonging to 2020, 2021 and 2022 batches claim that they were either unable to appear or were under-prepared for the JEE Advanced exam due to problems faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, many students faced technical glitches during the exam. Thus, they are demanding a compensatory chance.