The hijab row gathered pace in Karnataka after 12 girls, who reiterated the demand to be allowed to wear hijab inside institutions last Saturday, May 28, came to the University College Mangalore today as well. The university officials stopped them from entering the premises as there is a dress code in place for students. The issue took a further turn when they were asked to approach the deputy commissioner of the district and the students went ahead and submitted a memorandum to him.

The deputy commissioner, Dr Rajendra KV, cited the recent high court ruling that the hijab is not an essential religious practice and dress code should be followed in colleges where uniforms have been prescribed. According to a PTI report, he said to reporters "I told them that I cannot challenge the decision of the syndicate members at the district level and you have to abide by the order and rules of the syndicate. They also have to look at the legal aspects as well. I have also appealed to them to ensure peace on the college campus."

The Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya, said at a press conference, "We will abide by the HC and state government's orders. If any student faces any problem in its implementation, we will make a sincere effort to resolve the issue." The contention from the protesting students is that the ruling pertains only to pre-university colleges and not degree colleges. One of the students said to reporters, "We had given a letter to the DC to review the dress rule and resolve the matter silently. The issue is going on for one and a half weeks and it did not attract any publicity because we wanted to resolve the issue legally. But it got publicity now because of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)." The student claimed that students affiliated with the ABVP called upon Hindus to come to the college wearing orange shawls on May 24.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too, on Saturday, May 28, cited the High Court ruling and said everyone must follow the uniform dress rule. The Karnataka High Court, on March 15, dismissed the petition filed by some students of the Government Girls' Pre-University College in Udupi district seeking permission to wear hijabs on the college campus. The three-judge Bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, maintained that the hijab is not an essential religious practice and that everyone should follow the uniform dress rule.