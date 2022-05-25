Another mass shooting, this time at a school in Texas, has rocked the United States of America. It is being reported that as many as 14 students and one teacher was gunned down at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde by an 18-year-old gunman. Some media reports state that the death toll has risen to 19.



Governor Greg Abbott informed that the gunman, Salvador Ramos, was dead.



It is said that this is one of the deadliest school shootings in Texas history and it may be recalled that it was just four years ago that a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.



"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," said the governor, adding that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.



The governor went on to inform that the gunman was a resident of the community and entered the school with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, as stated in a report by AP.



Most likely, the shooter was killed by responding officers, but the events are still being investigated.



Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said at a news conference that the gunman acted alone.



Arredondo informed that "several injuries" were sustained though the exact number of people who are hurt is still unclear.



Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.



Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just about 600 students in Classes II, III and IV, informed Arredondo, but did not state students from which classes were shot. Nearly 90 per cent of them are Hispanic.



President of USA, Joe Biden, said, "When we passed the Assault Weapons Ban (in 1994), mass shootings went down. When the law expired [in 2004], mass shootings tripled. The idea an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy assault weapons… it is just wrong."



"We have to act (referring to members of Congress) it is time for those who have struck or delayed or blocked the common-sense gun laws, we need to let you know that we will not forget," he added sternly.