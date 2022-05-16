The NEET-PG 2022 exam is merely five days away now and the National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the admit cards for the exam. The exam will be conducted on May 21, after the Supreme Court refused to listen to the petitions filed by some students to get the exam deferred by eight weeks in light of the ongoing counselling for NEET-PG 2021. A delay would have given them more time to prepare for the exam, claimed the students.

The Supreme Court had said that cancelling the exam would lead to chaos and a shortage of resident doctors in the healthcare system. The apex court had also added that postponing the exam would be prejudicial to the two lakh students who had already registered for the exam.

So now that the exam is being conducted on May 21, the admit cards have been issued by the NBE on the official websites. Here's how aspirants can download theirs.

1. Visit nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

2. In order to open the login page, go to the NEET-PG tab.

3. Key in your registration details in order to log in.

4. Your admit cards will be displayed.

5. Check the details mentioned on the card.

6. Download and print a copy.