National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) scores will be used to admit female candidates to select Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) colleges, this was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This was decided by the DirectorGeneral, Armed Forces Medical Services, as stated in a public notice issued by the NTA on Sunday, May 1.



Based on the NEET-UG scores, admission for BSc Nursing will be conducted. The candidates who intend to enroll in a BSc Nursing course 2022 at the below-mentioned colleges must also apply for NEET-UG 2022 via the official website neet.nta.nic.in.



Presently, BSc admissions for more than 220 seats at AFMS colleges will be conducted on the basis of NEET-UG scores. Here is a list of colleges and seats available:



1) College of Nursing, AFMC Pune – 40 seats

2) College of Nursing, CH (EC) Kolkata – 30 seats

3) College of Nursing, INHS Asvini, Mumbai – 40 seats

4) College of Nursing, AH (R&R) New Delhi – 30 seats

5) College of Nursing, CH (CC) Lucknow – 40 seats

6) College of Nursing, CH (AF) Bangalore – 40 seats



To date, the female candidates who cleared Class XII in Physics, Chemistry and Biology were eligible to apply. The candidates should have scored a total of not less than 50 per cent marks in the final exams apart from passing the exam on the first attempt.



At certain select centres, a written objective-based examination was conducted in February/March every year and successful candidates were called for an interview in the month of April/May every year.

The public notice also mentioned that in the view of the above, "the last date for receiving Online Applications for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) – 2022 for all the candidates has been extended."

The last date of receiving application form online is now May 15, 2022 (up to 9.00 p.m) and last date for payment of application fee online is May 15, 2022 (up to 11.50 pm).



For more details, one can visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. For clarification on NEET-UG 2022, candidates can call 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.