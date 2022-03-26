Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on March 26, said his government's 'Rozgar Budget' will generate employment for the youth on a large scale. He said that the budget has taken care of every section of Delhi, PTI reported.

"Many congratulations to Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia for presenting the 'Rozgar Budget' for Delhi. This budget will create employment on a large scale for the youth. Every section of Delhi has been taken care of in this budget," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Presenting the budget for the eighth consecutive year, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, reportedly said that the government will spend Rs 4,500 crore in the next five years to generate 20 lakh jobs in the city. Sisodia presented a Rs 75,800-crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23. It is 9.86 per cent higher than last year.

The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 69,000 crore. Sisodia also announced a budget of Rs 16,278 crore for the education sector, a part of which will go to building boarding schools for homeless children and a science museum in a city school. The minister made the announcement while presenting the Delhi budget for 2022-23. "There have been initiatives to provide basic education to them (children) but they have been partly successful. We propose to set up a Boarding School for homeless children," Sisodia said, as per PTI.