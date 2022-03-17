Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University, Bhubaneswar, joined more than 20 leading Indian universities and institutions of higher education at a three-day conclave in Goa recently to pledge for better and improved action for achieving UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in their institutions and cities.

Universities and higher education institutions signed the Goa Declaration, the first such academic declaration for achieving SDGs, at the conclave held from March 10 to 12.

The carbon-neutral event, PACT2030 (Pledge, Act, Change, Transform), was the brainchild of QS I-GAUGE, the brand for Indian education ratings which brings together the expertise, experience and reputation of UK-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, Chairman of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), who attended the conclave as the chief guest, said that knowledge, action, character and mental strength were important for quality education. “Any desired change is possible only through education,” he said.

Avinash Rai Khanna, Vice-Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society; Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, Founder, Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organisation (HESCO); Shaurya Doval, Founder, India Foundation and Prof Lawrence Pratchett, former Vice-Chancellor, International University of Canberra, Australia also attended the programme.

Organised by Dr Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director - Middle East, Africa and South Asia, QS I-GAUGE, the conclave was co-hosted by the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Uttarakhand and Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education (Deemed-to-be University), Tamil Nadu.

Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, SOA’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Pritam Nayak, Officer-on-Special Duty, represented the university at the conclave.