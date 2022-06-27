The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the results of the Class XII exams today, June 27, at 3 pm. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.in. The result will also be announced via a press conference.

The PSEB conducted the board exams for Class XII term-wise this year. While the Term I exams were conducted from December 13, 2021, the Term II exams were conducted between April 22 and May 23, 2022.

To download the score card, students can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1) Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

2) Click on the option 'PSEB 10th, 12th Result link'

3) Enter the login credentials — your registration number, roll number and date of birth

4) The results will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference

Students can also check the results via SMS by following these steps:

1) Open the 'SMS' app on your phone

2) Create a new SMS and type PB12 in the body of the message

3) Send this SMS to 5676750

4) The result will be sent as an SMS alert