Violence broke out at the Posset Bhavan, the JEE examination centre of Aurora College in Abids on Friday, June 24, during the examination. Students were frustrated as they had to leave the hall without appearing for the exam because the servers at the centre were down. They also broke a glass window.

JEE main examination has been scheduled between June 23-29 in two shifts, one from 9 to 12 and the other from 3 to 6.

However, few centres in the city faced server issues due to which students were not able to attend the exam.

Shift 1 students appeared at the centre around 7:30 in the morning. “When we arrived, they asked us to get an extra photo,” said Pavani, who was waiting for her exam till 6:30 in the evening. Students who had brought two photos got themselves registered. But the college staff held the exam for everyone for 1 hour, she further added.

Later, the staff said that there were some server issues from NTA’s side.

Around 11 the morning shift exam started. However, almost 26-40 questions were not appearing on the screen for several students.

As many as 23 of us, who didn’t appear for the exam in the first shift were allowed inside the examination hall by 3 pm. Later, they waited in the exam hall. But the exam didn’t happen, they said.

Students of the second shift were allowed in the exam by 1:30. But, none of them appeared for the exam. “We were just roaming in the corridor waiting for the exam to start. They didn’t inform us at all what exactly the issue is,” said Vivas Reddy, a student. At 6 in the evening, the students were asked to go home.

“There were no electricity, no fans, and no computers in the lab we were sitting in. They didn’t provide us water to drink inside,” said another student. The anger and anxiety turned violent when two students broke the glass of a window. Nobody was harmed.

“There was no internet connection in the computer labs we were sitting in. They even called an electrician,” Pavani said.

Anxious parents were standing outside the centre. The students were trying to communicate with them through the windows of the corridor. Parents protested and asked the staff about the delay. “The principal said what can I do?” a parent said. The staff was responding to the parents saying the students can again appear for the exam next time.

Talking to the media, the principal of Aurora College said that the server was down the entire time. The NTA could not fix it till the exam time. “The NTA has postponed shift 2 exam, tentatively to June 30th, after all the scheduled exams,” he added.

“There has been no indication for shift 1 students. We don’t know when our exams will happen,” said Pavani.

Most of the students were hoping high from this exam serves as an entry to gain admissions into IITs. Some even have other exams scheduled ahead. The delay in JEE mains has left them with little time to prepare for further exams.