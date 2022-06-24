The deadline for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Term End Examination (TEE) applications is tomorrow, that is, June 25, 2022. Candidates who are interested and still didn't apply can apply by following the instructions on the official website ignou.ac.in.

The application fee for applying for each course is Rs 200. From June 26 to June 30, students can apply with a late fee of Rs 1,100. Along with the official announcement the exam schedule was released. Candidates are instructed to check all the necessary guidelines on the official website before applying.

IGNOU will conduct the June 2022 Term End Exam from July 22 onwards which will be continued for 34 days, that is, till September 5, 2022. Seven to ten days before the commencement of exams, admit cards will be uploaded and the date will be announced by the authority.

Steps to apply for IGNOU TEE:

1) Browse through the official website ignou.ac.in

2) Select TEE June 2022 on the homepage

3) Go through the instructions

4) Select the process to fill online examination form

5) Fill out the IGNOU form

6) Pay the required amount

7) Finally submit the form