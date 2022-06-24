Shivansh Mohile, a student of Class II, aged only eight years, has achieved a wonderful feat. He has set a record by swimming across the Yamuna river in just 18 minutes. Shivansh hails from the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. He is a student of Tagore Public School in Prayagraj.

He has won everyone's praises along with those of his expert swimming trainer, Tribhuwan Nishad, who said that the boy has brought laurels to his parents after he crossed the Yamuna river in just 18 minutes. Nishad added that there are 100 children belonging to all age groups currently undergoing training at the Navjeevan Swimming Club, where he trains them.



The trainer also informed that Shivansh is now the first trainee swimmer from the age group of 2 to 8 years this year who has achieved this accomplishment. Shivansh swam from Meerapur Sindu Sagar Ghat (also known as Kakraha Ghat) to the other side of the river bank. The boy swam a 250-metre-long stretch of river. His trainer said that as many as five boats accompanied the boy in case of required emergency assistance during the exercise, as per an IANS report.



The picture of a garlanded Shivansh after completing his swim and posing for a photograph can be found all over the internet. However, he is not the first one in his age group to swim the stretch. Earlier this month, on June 16, another 8-year-old boy from Prayagraj, Aradhya Srivastava, had crossed the Yamuna river in 22 minutes.



Nonetheless, Shivansh stunned his trainers who appreciated his efforts and determination to cross the river in less time compared to other boys of his age group. He started the swim at 6 am in the morning and reached the other side of the river bank at about 6:18 am. His parents, Vikas and Khushi Mohile lauded him stating that it was a proud moment for them, along with the residents of Prayagraj who have greatly appreciated his efforts.