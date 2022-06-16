Around 19 students of Government First Grade College at Haleyangadi, Karnataka, have been skipping classes, three months after the Karnataka High Court ruled that Muslim girl students should abide by the decisions of the College Development Committees (CDCs) and wear prescribed uniforms without hijab.

The students, who are insistent on wearing hijab in classrooms, are now on the verge of dropping out of the college as they have neither written examinations nor attended classes for the last three months, as stated in a report by PTI.

The college principal, K Sridhar, said that though they tried to convince the students to abide by the High Court order, they are insisting on wearing hijab. The talks with parents of the students were also disappointing, the principal said, adding that it is unfortunate to see the girls, who studied at the college for two years, dropping out suddenly. Similar issues were resolved at University College Mangalore and Government First Grade College at Uppinangady after discussions with students and parents.

However, the 19 students at Haleyangadi College are facing loss of education after the college authorities strictly prohibited wearing of hijab inside the institution, as mandated by the High Court verdict on March 15. Although the students say that the High Court order is only applicable to pre-university colleges, the Court clarified that the order is confined to all institutions where the CDC has prescribed a specific dress code or uniform.

Sources said that some students have made up their mind to discontinue studies but have distant hope that the college authorities will reverse the decision.