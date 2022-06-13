Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, announced on June 13, Monday, that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be implemented across the state from the next academic year. The state's higher education institutions, including professional colleges, stand to undergo the implementation of the NEP from 2023.

The announcement is not new, as he had made similar statements a little earlier in the month. Back then, he had stated that the NEP will be implemented on "a trial basis" in the state, as reported by the Times of India. On June 13, however, the Chief Minister, who is also the Education Minister of Goa, made the said declaration after a meeting with officials of the government's Higher Education Department.

After the meeting, he informed, "The meeting was about the National Education Policy and how the Higher Education department will implement it. The Higher Education team made a presentation today about the implementation. Holistically, it will be inclusive of all, including professional colleges. We have already started discussing. Next year, NEP will be implemented at the Higher Education level," as mentioned in a report by IANS.

Sawant had earlier informed that some provisions of the NEP would be implemented at the nursery, lower KG and upper KG levels, as well as across the state. He had said that Goa will be "implementing and replicating the best practices" of the NEP. He had even tweeted about it from his official handle. This was after he returned from the national conference of school education ministers held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The conference had discussed the implementation of NEP across India and was chaired by the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.