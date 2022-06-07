On June 9, the India International University of Legal Education and Research will be inaugurated in Goa by the Bar Council of India Trust-PEARL FIRST. The university's new building, which is located at Upasnagar, Sancoale will be inaugurated by Goa's Chief Minister.

The Chief Guest and Guest of Honour will be Supreme Court judges Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant, respectively. In addition to them, Justice MM Sundresh, Judge, Supreme Court of India, will be present. Aside from them, Administrative Judge Justice MS Sonak will be there to grace the event and address the gathering.

Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman, Bar Council of India, said that the India International University of Legal Education and Research at Goa will be one of its kind in the world. At the international university, Visitor of the University is the Chief Justice of India and another two judges of the Supreme Court of India will be the Member Trustees.

The mission of the Bar Council of India Trust behind the university is to make accomplished advocates and judges. Dual programmes, world-class faculties, collaboration with top universities of the world as well as with the International Bar would be the special features. "The syllabus will cover all the latest and modern concepts of laws enabling the products to shine throughout the globe. This University will change the dimensions of Legal Education throughout the World," BCI said in a statement.