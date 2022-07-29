On July 29, the Jammu and Kashmir Police waved for the Bharat Darshan tour by sending students of the Poonch district to Delhi and Hyderabad. But why this tour now? Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch Rohit Baskotra, said, "The tour organised by J-K Police provides an opportunity for the students to learn about India's history and culture," as stated in a report by ANI.

The Superintendent said, "It is an educational and cultural tour, where these students can take Poonch's culture to different parts of India and bring back other cultures here, while also helping in the personality development of the children."

Talking about the number of students who will participate and what they will do, the Superintended said, "A total of 60 students will go on this tour and try to meet Delhi and Hyderabad Police Commissioners. The majority of them are those underprivileged students, who have no means to travel. This will help in their career growth as well."

Thankful to the Jammu Police, one student said, "From here we'll go to Jammu, then Delhi and further to Hyderabad by air, which will be a great experience for us and will motivate us to do well in life." He added, "We'll also be visiting many different places on our way. We are very thankful to the police department."