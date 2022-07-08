Students pursuing five-year integrated BA LLB at Madhusudan Law University in Cuttack on Thursday, July 7, boycotted their paper-1 final semester examination after four staff members tested positive for COVID. The final year BA LLB students of the varsity had to appear for the examination on Labour Law scheduled to be held from 10 am to 1.30 pm on Thursday.

After the four staff members of the university tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday, July 7, the students boycotted the examination demanding a change of the examination centre or conduct the test in online mode.

READ ALSO : New COVID-19 guidelines for schools in Bengaluru district are out. Read on to find out

Head of the Department and Dean of Madhusudan Law University Sukant Kumar Nanda said, the four including two teaching staff who tested positive have remained in isolation. The classes have been suspended till July 18 to facilitate the conduct of the final examination adhering to COVID protocols.

Though two big halls were allotted for accommodating 50 examinees, they boycotted the examination demanding it to be held in online mode, Nanda added.

In another instance

Authorities of Uday Nath Autonomous College of Science and Technology, Adaspur in Kantapada block on Thursday shut down the college for seven days till July 13 after 27 students tested positive for Covid-19.

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in educational institutions due to laxity in adhering to Covid safety protocols and the standard operation procedure (SOP) has raised concerns among parents and guardians here.

While 20 of them were sent to their home, the rest seven have been isolated on the premises of the college. The authorities of the college said college and hostel premises have been sanitized and efforts are on to conduct the Plus-III final exams by strictly adhering to Covid safety measures.